Football: French Cup results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) French Cup results on Saturday:

Last 64

Fabregues 1 Trelissac 4

Romorantin 4 CS Moulien 0

Ales 1 Paris FC 2

US Orleans 2 Nimes 1

Brest 1 Angers 0

Lyon-La Duchere 1 Le Puy 2

Lille 12 (twelve) Golden Lion 0

Entente Sannois 1 Bordeaux 1 -- Bordeaux win 4-2 on penalties

Avoine 0 Strasbourg 4

Les Herbiers 2 Chateauroux 2 -- Chateauroux win 4-3 on penalties

Sochaux 2 Lorient 1

Saint-Omer 2 Dunkerque 3

Amiens 1 Montpellier 2

Nice 0 Auxerre 0 -- Nice win 4-2 on penalties

Played Friday

Chambly 1 Racing Colombes 2

Challans 0 Rodez 4

Feignies 1 Quevilly-Rouen 0

Pau 1 Nantes 4

Sarreguemines 0 Valenciennes 2

Metz 1 Clermont 1 -- Clermont win 3-1 on penalties

