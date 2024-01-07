Football: French Cup Results
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) French Cup results on Saturday:
Last 64
Fabregues 1 Trelissac 4
Romorantin 4 CS Moulien 0
Ales 1 Paris FC 2
Lyon-La Duchere 1 Le Puy 2
Lille 12 (twelve) Golden Lion 0
Entente Sannois 1 Bordeaux 1 -- Bordeaux win 4-2 on penalties
Avoine 0 Strasbourg 4
Les Herbiers 2 Chateauroux 2 -- Chateauroux win 4-3 on penalties
Sochaux 2 Lorient 1
Saint-Omer 2 Dunkerque 3
Amiens 1 Montpellier 2
Nice 0 Auxerre 0 -- Nice win 4-2 on penalties
Played Friday
Chambly 1 Racing Colombes 2
Challans 0 Rodez 4
Feignies 1 Quevilly-Rouen 0
Pau 1 Nantes 4
Sarreguemines 0 Valenciennes 2
Metz 1 Clermont 1 -- Clermont win 3-1 on penalties