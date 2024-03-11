Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Published March 11, 2024

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) German Bundesliga table before Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 24 20 4 0 61 16 64

Bayern Munich 25 18 3 4 73 29 57

Stuttgart 25 17 2 6 57 31 53

Borussia Dortmund 25 13 8 4 50 31 47

------------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 25 14 4 7 55 31 46

Eintracht Frankfurt 25 10 10 5 41 32 40

------------------------------------------

Hoffenheim 25 9 6 10 44 47 33

Freiburg 25 9 6 10 34 45 33

Augsburg 25 8 8 9 40 41 32

Werder Bremen 25 8 6 11 34 39 30

Heidenheim 25 7 7 11 34 43 28

Borussia Moenchengladbach 25 6 9 10 45 49 27

Wolfsburg 24 6 7 11 30 39 25

Union Berlin 25 7 4 14 23 41 25

Bochum 25 5 10 10 30 52 25

------------------------------------------

Cologne 25 3 9 13 19 42 18

------------------------------------------

Mainz 25 2 10 13 20 46 16

Darmstadt 25 2 7 16 24 60 13

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.

