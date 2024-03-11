Football: German Bundesliga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) German Bundesliga table before Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 24 20 4 0 61 16 64
Bayern Munich 25 18 3 4 73 29 57
Stuttgart 25 17 2 6 57 31 53
Borussia Dortmund 25 13 8 4 50 31 47
------------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 25 14 4 7 55 31 46
Eintracht Frankfurt 25 10 10 5 41 32 40
------------------------------------------
Hoffenheim 25 9 6 10 44 47 33
Freiburg 25 9 6 10 34 45 33
Augsburg 25 8 8 9 40 41 32
Werder Bremen 25 8 6 11 34 39 30
Heidenheim 25 7 7 11 34 43 28
Borussia Moenchengladbach 25 6 9 10 45 49 27
Wolfsburg 24 6 7 11 30 39 25
Union Berlin 25 7 4 14 23 41 25
Bochum 25 5 10 10 30 52 25
------------------------------------------
Cologne 25 3 9 13 19 42 18
------------------------------------------
Mainz 25 2 10 13 20 46 16
Darmstadt 25 2 7 16 24 60 13
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.
Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.
