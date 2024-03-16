Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 25 21 4 0 63 16 67

Bayern Munich 26 19 3 4 78 31 60

Stuttgart 25 17 2 6 57 31 53

RB Leipzig 26 15 4 7 60 32 49

------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 25 13 8 4 50 31 47

Eintracht Frankfurt 25 10 10 5 41 32 40

------------------------------------

Augsburg 26 9 8 9 43 42 35

Hoffenheim 25 9 6 10 44 47 33

Freiburg 25 9 6 10 34 45 33

Werder Bremen 26 8 6 12 35 41 30

Heidenheim 26 7 8 11 35 44 29

Borussia Moenchengladbach 26 6 10 10 46 50 28

Union Berlin 26 8 4 14 25 42 28

Wolfsburg 26 6 7 13 31 44 25

Bochum 26 5 10 11 30 54 25

------------------------------------

Mainz 26 3 10 13 22 46 19

------------------------------------

Cologne 26 3 9 14 20 47 18

Darmstadt 26 2 7 17 26 65 13

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.