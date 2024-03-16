Football: German Bundesliga Table
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 25 21 4 0 63 16 67
Bayern Munich 26 19 3 4 78 31 60
Stuttgart 25 17 2 6 57 31 53
RB Leipzig 26 15 4 7 60 32 49
------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 25 13 8 4 50 31 47
Eintracht Frankfurt 25 10 10 5 41 32 40
------------------------------------
Augsburg 26 9 8 9 43 42 35
Hoffenheim 25 9 6 10 44 47 33
Freiburg 25 9 6 10 34 45 33
Werder Bremen 26 8 6 12 35 41 30
Heidenheim 26 7 8 11 35 44 29
Borussia Moenchengladbach 26 6 10 10 46 50 28
Union Berlin 26 8 4 14 25 42 28
Wolfsburg 26 6 7 13 31 44 25
Bochum 26 5 10 11 30 54 25
------------------------------------
Mainz 26 3 10 13 22 46 19
------------------------------------
Cologne 26 3 9 14 20 47 18
Darmstadt 26 2 7 17 26 65 13
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.
Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
IGP orders action over violence against women
Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations
Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..
More Stories From World
-
'Extraordinary' Vinicius strikes twice as leaders Madrid thrash Osasuna4 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table14 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results14 minutes ago
-
Jasper Philipsen wins razor's edge Milan-San Remo44 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update44 minutes ago
-
Jasper Philipsen wins razor's edge Milan-San Remo54 minutes ago
-
'Invigorated' Shiffrin takes World Cup tally to 972 hours ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results2 hours ago
-
Israel's relentless bombing of Gaza leaves behind 23 million tonnes of debris: UN3 hours ago
-
Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power4 hours ago
-
Rights advocates denounce 'systemic abuse' in Israeli prisons5 hours ago
-
FM Dar, Muttaqi agree to foster fraternal ties between both countries5 hours ago