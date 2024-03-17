Football: German Bundesliga Table
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 10:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's 1430 GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 26 22 4 0 66 18 70
Bayern Munich 26 19 3 4 78 31 60
Stuttgart 26 18 2 6 60 31 56
RB Leipzig 26 15 4 7 60 32 49
------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 25 13 8 4 50 31 47
Eintracht Frankfurt 25 10 10 5 41 32 40
------------------------------------
Augsburg 26 9 8 9 43 42 35
Hoffenheim 26 9 6 11 44 50 33
Freiburg 26 9 6 11 36 48 33
Werder Bremen 26 8 6 12 35 41 30
Heidenheim 26 7 8 11 35 44 29
Bor.
Moenchengladbach 26 6 10 10 46 50 28
Union Berlin 26 8 4 14 25 42 28
Wolfsburg 26 6 7 13 31 44 25
Bochum 26 5 10 11 30 54 25
------------------------------------
Mainz 26 3 10 13 22 46 19
------------------------------------
Cologne 26 3 9 14 20 47 18
Darmstadt 26 2 7 17 26 65 13
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.
