Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 19 14 3 2 45 14 45

Rangers 17 13 1 3 35 8 40

Hearts 18 9 2 7 19 15 29

Kilmarnock 19 7 6 6 20 18 27

St Mirren 19 7 5 7 21 24 26

Hibernian 18 6 6 6 24 26 24

Dundee 16 5 6 5 20 23 21

Aberdeen 16 5 4 7 19 26 19

St Johnstone 19 4 6 9 13 27 18

Ross County 17 4 5 8 15 24 17

Motherwell 18 3 7 8 20 29 16

Livingston 18 2 5 11 10 27 11

