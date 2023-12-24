Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 19 14 3 2 45 14 45
Rangers 17 13 1 3 35 8 40
Hearts 18 9 2 7 19 15 29
Kilmarnock 19 7 6 6 20 18 27
St Mirren 19 7 5 7 21 24 26
Hibernian 18 6 6 6 24 26 24
Dundee 16 5 6 5 20 23 21
Aberdeen 16 5 4 7 19 26 19
St Johnstone 19 4 6 9 13 27 18
Ross County 17 4 5 8 15 24 17
Motherwell 18 3 7 8 20 29 16
Livingston 18 2 5 11 10 27 11