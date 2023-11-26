Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) South African Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 8 8 0 0 17 3 24

SuperSport 12 7 2 3 16 12 23

Cape Town 12 7 1 4 15 10 22

Arrows 11 6 2 3 15 14 20

Swallows 10 5 3 2 11 6 18

Polokwane 12 4 5 3 10 9 17

Stellenbosch 12 5 2 5 12 12 17

Pirates 11 4 4 3 11 8 16

AmaZulu 12 3 6 3 9 10 15

Chippa 12 3 6 3 9 10 15

Chiefs 12 4 2 6 12 11 14

Sekhukhune 12 4 2 6 10 12 14

Royal 12 4 2 6 11 17 14

Galaxy 11 3 3 5 7 10 12

Richards Bay 13 2 4 7 8 15 10

Spurs 12 1 0 11 10 24 3

