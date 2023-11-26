Football: South African Premiership Table
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2023 | 12:00 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) South African Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sundowns 8 8 0 0 17 3 24
SuperSport 12 7 2 3 16 12 23
Cape Town 12 7 1 4 15 10 22
Arrows 11 6 2 3 15 14 20
Swallows 10 5 3 2 11 6 18
Polokwane 12 4 5 3 10 9 17
Stellenbosch 12 5 2 5 12 12 17
Pirates 11 4 4 3 11 8 16
AmaZulu 12 3 6 3 9 10 15
Chippa 12 3 6 3 9 10 15
Chiefs 12 4 2 6 12 11 14
Sekhukhune 12 4 2 6 10 12 14
Royal 12 4 2 6 11 17 14
Galaxy 11 3 3 5 7 10 12
Richards Bay 13 2 4 7 8 15 10
Spurs 12 1 0 11 10 24 3