Football: South African Premiership Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) South African Premiership table on Sunday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sundowns 17 14 3 0 32 4 45
Pirates 20 9 6 5 25 19 33
Stellenbosch 19 9 5 5 23 17 32
SuperSport 19 9 5 5 25 22 32
Cape Town 20 9 4 7 20 16 31
Sekhukhune 19 9 3 7 22 16 30
Chiefs 20 8 5 7 19 15 29
Arrows 20 8 2 10 21 26 26
Galaxy 18 7 4 7 17 14 25
Royal 19 7 4 8 18 24 25
AmaZulu 20 5 9 6 17 20 24
Polokwane 19 6 6 7 13 16 24
Chippa 20 5 8 7 17 20 23
Swallows 20 5 6 9 14 23 21
Richards Bay 20 3 5 12 15 28 14
Spurs 20 3 3 14 18 36 12
Recent Stories
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
More Stories From World
-
Stars head to Oscars with 'Oppenheimer' poised for glory8 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results8 minutes ago
-
Israel-Hamas war rages in besieged Gaza on eve of Ramadan8 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational scores8 minutes ago
-
Palace releases altered image of UK's Princess Catherine18 minutes ago
-
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon18 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Premiership results18 minutes ago
-
Arsenal pain pushing Leverkusen title run, says Xhaka28 minutes ago
-
Germany braces for new week of strikes in rail, air travel7 hours ago
-
Portugal centre-right opposition party wins election: exit poll7 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Galderma7 hours ago
-
Student's murder allegedly by a migrant fans US political flames7 hours ago