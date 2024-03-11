Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) South African Premiership table on Sunday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 17 14 3 0 32 4 45

Pirates 20 9 6 5 25 19 33

Stellenbosch 19 9 5 5 23 17 32

SuperSport 19 9 5 5 25 22 32

Cape Town 20 9 4 7 20 16 31

Sekhukhune 19 9 3 7 22 16 30

Chiefs 20 8 5 7 19 15 29

Arrows 20 8 2 10 21 26 26

Galaxy 18 7 4 7 17 14 25

Royal 19 7 4 8 18 24 25

AmaZulu 20 5 9 6 17 20 24

Polokwane 19 6 6 7 13 16 24

Chippa 20 5 8 7 17 20 23

Swallows 20 5 6 9 14 23 21

Richards Bay 20 3 5 12 15 28 14

Spurs 20 3 3 14 18 36 12

Related Topics

Polokwane Cape Town Sunday

Recent Stories

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

10 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

13 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

24 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

2 days ago
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

2 days ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

2 days ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

2 days ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

2 days ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

2 days ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

2 days ago

More Stories From World