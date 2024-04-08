Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Published April 08, 2024

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) South African Premiership table on Sunday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 19 15 4 0 34 5 49

Stellenbosch 22 11 6 5 27 17 39

Pirates 23 10 7 6 34 23 37

Sekhukhune 22 10 5 7 26 19 35

Galaxy 21 10 4 7 23 14 34

SuperSport 22 9 7 6 28 26 34

Cape Town 23 9 6 8 22 19 33

Chiefs 23 8 6 9 19 18 30

Arrows 23 9 3 11 26 36 30

Chippa 23 7 8 8 21 21 29

AmaZulu 23 6 10 7 18 22 28

Polokwane 22 7 7 8 15 19 28

Royal 22 8 4 10 21 31 28

Swallows 23 6 7 10 16 25 25

Richards Bay 23 4 5 14 17 31 17

Spurs 22 3 3 16 18 39 12

