Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says International Law Always Falling Behind Real Life

International law always lags behind real life, Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday at a meeting with students in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) International law always lags behind real life, Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday at a meeting with students in Uzbekistan.

"International law is probably always falling behind international life," Lavrov said.