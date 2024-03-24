Forest, Bush Fires Lead To Slight Haze In Brunei
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) A few areas in Brunei are experiencing localized hazy conditions due to bush and forest fires affecting air quality, local media Borneo Bulletin reported on Sunday.
Five hundred and thirty calls related to forest and bush fires were reported, affecting 584 hectares from January to March 23. This is compared to the previous year, which saw 47 calls during the same period, according to the Fire and Rescue Department of Brunei.
The Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department forecasts that the daily maximum temperature will hover between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius, and the amount of rainfall for March will be slightly below normal.
The weather is expected to be hot and dry with occasional hazy conditions.
The Pollutant Standard Index readings recorded from all the air quality monitoring stations (Particulate Matter 10) in the four districts of Brunei were relatively higher than normal. Overall, the air quality in Brunei was at good to moderate level, the Borneo Bulletin reported.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
China's bulk commodity price index edges down in February2 minutes ago
-
Russian cruise missile breaches Polish airspace: army2 minutes ago
-
Sainz wins Australian GP in Ferrari 1-2 as Verstappen fails to finish2 minutes ago
-
China's gaming market sees 15.12-pct revenue growth in Feb.2 minutes ago
-
China-Indonesia joint scientific expedition sets Indonesia's highest diving record2 minutes ago
-
Chinese-invest first wind power plant in Bangladesh fully into operation2 minutes ago
-
PM expresses delight in hosting Saudi Defense Minister12 minutes ago
-
PM wishes speedy recovery of King Charles, Princess Catherine12 minutes ago
-
When NATO went to war with Yugoslavia21 minutes ago
-
Five not-so-famous things about the Impressionist movement22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will always be voice of occupied Kashmiri, Palestinian peoples: Munir Akram22 minutes ago
-
Paris museum takes visitors back 150 years to Impressionism's birth32 minutes ago