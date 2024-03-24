Open Menu

Forest, Bush Fires Lead To Slight Haze In Brunei

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Forest, bush fires lead to slight haze in Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) A few areas in Brunei are experiencing localized hazy conditions due to bush and forest fires affecting air quality, local media Borneo Bulletin reported on Sunday.

Five hundred and thirty calls related to forest and bush fires were reported, affecting 584 hectares from January to March 23. This is compared to the previous year, which saw 47 calls during the same period, according to the Fire and Rescue Department of Brunei.

The Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department forecasts that the daily maximum temperature will hover between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius, and the amount of rainfall for March will be slightly below normal.

The weather is expected to be hot and dry with occasional hazy conditions.

The Pollutant Standard Index readings recorded from all the air quality monitoring stations (Particulate Matter 10) in the four districts of Brunei were relatively higher than normal. Overall, the air quality in Brunei was at good to moderate level, the Borneo Bulletin reported.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Same Brunei January March Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

14 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

14 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

14 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

14 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

14 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

14 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

15 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

15 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

15 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

15 hours ago

More Stories From World