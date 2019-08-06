UrduPoint.com
Forests Set On Fire In Russia's Irkutsk Region To Cover Up Illegal Logging - Prosecutors

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:20 PM

Prosecutors in the Irkutsk region in Russia's southeastern Siberia have revealed facts when forests were set on fire to cover up illegal logging, Russian Prosecutor General's Office spokesman Alexander Kurennoy said Tuesday

"It is necessary to more seriously control places of legal logging, and to prevent illegal logging.

We revealed such facts in the Irkutsk region too, when, apparently, fires were arranged to cover up illegal logging," Kurennoy said on the Efir internet channel.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Friday that national law enforcement agencies and regulators would study the possible link between illegal logging and mass wildfires that have recently seized Russia's Siberia and Far East.

