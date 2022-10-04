UrduPoint.com

Former Indonesian Lawmakers, Officials Suspected Of Taking Over $6Mln In Bribes - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Indonesia's anti-corruption commission spokesman Ali Fikri said on Tuesday that the agency suspects a number of members of the parliament of taking more than $6 million in bribes paid by Garuda Indonesia air company in 2009-2014 in connection with the purchase of Airbus aircraft.

"The allegation relates to about 100 billion rupiahs ($6.58 million) in bribes received by members of the House of Representatives and other high-ranking officials," Fikri said, Indonesian news portal Tempo reported.

Fikri added that the Names of the suspects will not be released until they are questioned by the police.

According to Fikri, the current investigation is a continuation of an earlier corruption case against Indonesia's Garuda Indonesia. Then, the authorities of the United Kingdom and France participated in the investigation. Currently, the persons convicted in that case are serving their sentences in prison, Fikri said.

