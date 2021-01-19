UrduPoint.com
Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Accuses Conte Of Dancing Too Much To US Tune

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 10:24 PM

Italian senator, former prime minister and Italia Viva party leader Matteo Renzi accused Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of depending too much on the US agenda while speaking in the Senate where the vote of confidence to Conte government was about to start

"You said the phrase 'Biden's agenda is my agenda' after having said 'Trump's agenda is my agenda.' Mister President [of the Council of Ministers], with all respect to the United States, you are the prime minister of Italy. You should not have a provincial approach, according to which, depending on who is the head [in the Unites States], you say that their agenda is our agenda. We should have a completely different approach," Renzi said.

Speaking at the chamber of deputies on Monday, Conte said that he had held a "long and warm" phone conversation with Biden and that his government "looks with hope" at Biden's presidency.

On Monday, the vote of confidence took place in the parliament's lower house, the Chamber Of Deputies, which expressed its support to the government with 321 votes for and 259 votes against.

It is expected to be much harder for the premier though to secure majority in the senate (absolute majority is not required, a simple margin would be enough).

Last week, Renzi announced the resignation of two of his ministers from the cabinet in protest against the economic recovery plan, or National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), promoted by Conte and adopted on Wednesday morning. PNRR specifies how Italy is going to administer funds that it is going to receive from the European Union's Next Generation EU instrument.

