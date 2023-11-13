Open Menu

Former Ivorian PM Soro Says Has Talks With Niger Coup Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Former Ivorian PM Soro says has talks with Niger coup leader

Former Ivorian prime minister Guillaume Soro said Monday he had an extensive talks with Niger's putsch leaders in Niamey, a day after announcing he was ending years of self-imposed exile

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Former Ivorian prime minister Guillaume Soro said Monday he had an extensive talks with Niger's putsch leaders in Niamey, a day after announcing he was ending years of self-imposed exile.

"I had the honour of an audience with the president of the Nigerien transition, head of state General Abdourahamane Tiani," said Soro on X, formerly Twitter, adding he had met with other senior officials in a 90-minute exchange.

Soro said he had notably met General Salifou Mody, the defence minister, and General Mohamed Toumba, the interior minister, adding their exchanges were "exceptional in their quality and depth."

Earlier, Soro, sentenced to life in prison two years ago for undermining national security, said he had arrived in Niamey on Saturday, from where he announced Sunday he was ending four years of self-imposed exile.

He was previously right-hand man to President Alassane Ouattara, but the pair fell out in 2019, with the head of state accusing him of fomenting a "civilian and military insurrection".

Soro then went into exile, and an Ivorian court sentenced him in absentia to life imprisonment in 2021.

On Sunday, he said it was too hard to live far from his native land and he was ending his exile.

"I refuse to be a fugitive. I am guilty of no crime," he said, adding he wanted to "contribute to the reconciliation" of the country's population, without specifying a return date.

Soro was head of an insurgency that controlled the northern half of Ivory Coast in the early 2000s.

He provided crucial military support to Ouattara in his tussle with the then president, Laurent Gbagbo, who was ousted in 2011 after a brutal post-election conflict.

Soro became Ouattara's first prime minister and in 2012 was named speaker of the National Assembly.

X

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Defence Minister Exchange Interior Minister Twitter Soro Man Niamey Ivory Coast Niger Sunday 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Country's first ship construction technical start ..

Country's first ship construction technical starts in Balochistan: CM

4 minutes ago
 Asad Qaiser handed over to KP Anti-Corruption Esta ..

Asad Qaiser handed over to KP Anti-Corruption Establishment

4 minutes ago
 Nine-member caretaker cabinet of KP takes oath

Nine-member caretaker cabinet of KP takes oath

15 minutes ago
 PM terms revenue collection as backbone of country ..

PM terms revenue collection as backbone of country's economy

19 minutes ago
 CTD claims arresting TTP's terrorist from Matiari

CTD claims arresting TTP's terrorist from Matiari

8 minutes ago
 Bugti says no crackdown taken against Afghan refug ..

Bugti says no crackdown taken against Afghan refugees

23 minutes ago
Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in holding general po ..

Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in holding general polls: Solangi

27 minutes ago
 Free eye camp on Nov 24

Free eye camp on Nov 24

8 minutes ago
 16 held for violating sound system act

16 held for violating sound system act

8 minutes ago
 YouTube sensation Aliza Sehar ties knot amidst con ..

YouTube sensation Aliza Sehar ties knot amidst controversy

31 minutes ago
 CM Domki lauds efforts of WHO for supporting to Ba ..

CM Domki lauds efforts of WHO for supporting to Balochistan Health Dept

8 minutes ago
 1 in 3 children exposed to severe water scarcity: ..

1 in 3 children exposed to severe water scarcity: UNICEF

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World