Former Spanish Monarch Juan Carlos Arrives In Dominican Republic - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:09 PM

Former Spanish Monarch Juan Carlos Arrives in Dominican Republic - Reports

Spain's former king, Juan Carlos I, who decided to leave the country amid a corruption scandal, is currently staying in the Dominican Republic, the ABC Noticias newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Spain's former king, Juan Carlos I, who decided to leave the country amid a corruption scandal, is currently staying in the Dominican Republic, the ABC Noticias newspaper reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, the former monarch sent a letter to his son Felipe, who is the current king, saying he had decided to leave Spain. His lawyer, Javier Sanchez-Junco said on Monday that Juan Carlos I would remain at the disposal of Spanish prosecutors despite his decision to leave the country.

The media said that Juan Carlos went to the municipality of Sanxenxo in Galicia over the weekend and afterward had reached the Portuguese city of Porto, where he boarded a plane heading to the Dominican Republic's capital city of Santo Domingo.

According to the newspaper, the retired monarch has accepted one of the many invitations from his friends. Notably, one of Juan Carlos' longtime friends, Pepe Fanjul, lives in Miami and owns a hotel complex in the Dominican Republic's province of La Romana.

In June, Spain's Supreme Court launched an investigation into Juan Carlos's role in an anti-corruption case concerning the 2011 construction contract for a high-speed railway from Saudi Arabia's Mecca to Medina.

More Stories From World

