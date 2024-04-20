Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix Grid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The starting grid for Sunday's China Grand Prix following the final qualifying sessions at the Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday:
1st row
Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)
Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull)
2nd row
Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin)
Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren)
3rd row
Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren)
Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)
4th row
Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari)
George Russell (GBR/Mercedes)
5th row
Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas)
Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber)
6th row
Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin)
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/RB)
7th row
Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine)
Alexander Albon (THA/Williams)
8th row
Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine)
Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Sauber)
9th row
Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas)
Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes)
10th row
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/RB)
Logan Sargeant (USA/Williams)
Recent Stories
Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted on court orders
Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..
Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
More Stories From World
-
Emphatic Verstappen enjoys 'incredible' pole after China sprint win2 minutes ago
-
Chinese swimmers failed doping tests ahead of Tokyo Olympics: NY Times2 minutes ago
-
O'Callaghan upstages Olympic champion Titmus as McKeown challenges world record22 minutes ago
-
Hearings end in 'Panama Papers' money-laundering trial42 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi speaks at 41st International Kite Festival in Weifang, Shandong province1 hour ago
-
Verstappen takes pole for Chinese GP after sprint win1 hour ago
-
Dominant Verstappen takes pole for Chinese GP after sprint victory1 hour ago
-
Two Mexican mayoral candidates reported killed in single day2 hours ago
-
SEU participates in international exhibition of inventions of Geneva3 hours ago
-
China tests new freight train with heaviest load capacity3 hours ago
-
Swiss ballet group stages classics in Beijing3 hours ago
-
Turkish scientists study receive offers, including US, Canada, to maintain research, development stu ..3 hours ago