Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix Grid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix grid

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The starting grid for Sunday's China Grand Prix following the final qualifying sessions at the Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday:

1st row

Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)

Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull)

2nd row

Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin)

Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren)

3rd row

Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren)

Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)

4th row

Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari)

George Russell (GBR/Mercedes)

5th row

Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas)

Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber)

6th row

Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin)

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/RB)

7th row

Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine)

Alexander Albon (THA/Williams)

8th row

Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine)

Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Sauber)

9th row

Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas)

Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes)

10th row

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/RB)

Logan Sargeant (USA/Williams)

