KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Four key members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS, banned in Russia) were killed in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) announced on Wednesday.

"During the operation of the NDS in Bizy Ikmalaty area of 4th district of Nangarhar, one of the key members of the ISIS, responsible for targeted killing, was killed, along with three others," the NDS said in a statement, specifying that those killed include a suicide bomber.

According to the NDS, this group also took responsibility for the murders of "money changers and businessmen."

No civilians were killed or injured in the operation, the NDS said.