FOX News Anchor Slams US Media Over 'Soviet-Style' Censorship of Biden-Related Slur

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) FOX News political commentator Tucker Carlson has lashed out at colleagues from other US media for ignoring a news story that aired in his show Tuesday night about presidential candidate Joe Biden's alleged financial involvement with the Chinese Communist Party.

On Tuesday episode of the Tucker Carlson Tonight show, a former business partner of the Biden family, Tony Bobulinski, said that he had met with Joe Biden twice to discuss business deals with a Chinese energy company. Bobulinski shared an email exchange with Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, which suggests that 10 percent of each such deal went directly to the presidential candidate's pocket. Additionally, the Chinese government allegedly proposed multi-million-dollar interest-free loans to the Biden family, according to Bobulinski.

"Wednesday morning, the big papers completely ignored what Tony Bobulinski had to say. So did the other television networks. Not a single word about Bobulinski appeared on CNN or anywhere else. Newsweek decided to cover it, but came to the conclusion that the real story was about QAnon somehow. This is Soviet-style suppression of information about a legitimate news story days before an election," Carlson said.

According to the tv host, this manner of media censorship is an "attack on our democracy" and that US media "cannot continue in the way that it has," because "no one believes the media anymore and no one should."

"In a self-governing country, voters have a right ” an obligation ” to know who they're voting for," Carlson said.

Emphasizing that his TV channel would like to hear Biden's side of the story, the host pointed to the fact that "no one in America's vast media landscape has pressed Joe Biden to answer the question. Instead, reporters at all levels and their editors and their publishers have openly collaborated with Joe Biden's political campaign. That is unprecedented. It has never happened in American history."

Biden has previously publicly denied having had any business dealings overseas, including in China.

The presidential election in the United States is scheduled for next Tuesday. Biden is running as the candidate of the Democratic Party against incumbent President Donald Trump of the Republican Party.