France Expects Poland to Take Concrete Steps to Resolve EU Rule of Law Dispute - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Poland's government must take concrete action to resolve the judicial dispute with the EU, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"Speaking of Poland, we had a fruitful discussion with Prime Minister Morawiecki... We have agreed to conduct an in-depth dialogue and work to resolve the problems related to the Polish question. We expect concrete actions from Poland's government in order to avoid the use of pressure," Macron said during a briefing following a EU summit in Brussels.

On October 7, the Polish Constitutional Court ruled that the country's constitution takes precedence over EU law, after the bloc criticized Poland for several judicial reforms which it considered infringing upon the independence of Polish judiciary.

This included the formation of a disciplinary chamber with the Polish Supreme Court eligible to remove judges from their posts.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen instructed relevant EU services to look into the legitimacy of Poland's move, warning that Warsaw could face such consequences as being fined or barred from the common EU recovery fund.

On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told EU officials at the European Parliament that the controversial disciplinary chamber would be dissolved.