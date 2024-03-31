France Police Find 'bones' Of Toddler Missing In The Alps: Prosecutor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) French investigators have found and identified the "bones" of a toddler whose disappearance last summer in a tiny village in the French Alps shocked the nation, a prosecutor said Sunday.
Emile, two-and-a-half years old, was staying with his grandparents for the first day of the summer holidays when he vanished on July 8 last year.
Two neighbours last saw him in the late afternoon walking alone on a street in Le Vernet, a tiny village at an altitude of 1,200 metres (4,000 feet).
"On Saturday, the police was informed of the discovery of bones near the hamlet of Le Vernet," prosecutor Jean-Luc Blachon said.
Genetic testing allowed them "to conclude on Sunday that they were the bones of the child Emile," he added.
The prosecutor did not give a cause of death, but said that forensic investigators were continuing to analyse the bones.
"The police is deploying means to carry out additional searches in the area where they were found," he added.
A massive on-the-ground search involving dozens of police officers and soldiers, sniffer dogs, a helicopter and drones failed to find the little boy in July.
An initial probe into a missing person soon became a criminal investigation into a possible abduction. The possibilities of an accident or a fall have also remained open.
Police on Thursday returned to the village, cordoning off the area and summoning 17 people including family members, neighbours and witnesses to re-enact the last moments before he went missing to try to solve the mystery.
Drones flew overhead in the drizzle to capture footage of the re-enactment.
Emile's mother and father, devout Catholics, were absent on the day of his disappearance.
dac/ol/ah/yad
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From World
-
Sri Lanka rule Bangladesh with 531, but Mendis misses rare feat48 minutes ago
-
Pope Francis pleads for peace in Easter message48 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
Mendis joins feast of fifties as Sri Lanka pile up runs3 hours ago
-
Pope Francis presides over Easter Sunday Mass4 hours ago
-
Dengue cases double in Q1 in Singapore4 hours ago
-
4 of family die of suffocation in India's Gujarat4 hours ago
-
China's electronic information manufacturing industry expands in first 2 months4 hours ago
-
China's 5G subscribers exceed 850 million in February4 hours ago
-
5.5-magnitude quake hits 155 km NNW of Houma, Tonga --4 hours ago
-
Argentina reports over 163,000 dengue cases in 20244 hours ago
-
New toad species discovered in south China's Guangdong4 hours ago