France Police Find 'bones' Of Toddler Missing In The Alps
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) French investigators have found the "bones" of a toddler who went missing last summer in a tiny Alpine village and are working to determine how he died, a prosecutor said Sunday.
The discovery is the first major breakthrough in the case of two-and-a-half-year-old Emile, who vanished on July 8 last year while staying with his grandparents.
Two neighbours last saw him in the late afternoon walking alone on a street in Le Vernet, at an altitude of 1,200 metres (4,000 feet) in the French Alps.
"On Saturday, the police was informed of the discovery of bones near the hamlet of Le Vernet," prosecutor Jean-Luc Blachon said.
Genetic testing allowed them "to conclude on Sunday that they were the bones of the child Emile," he added.
The prosecutor did not give a cause of death, but said that forensic investigators were continuing to analyse the bones.
"The police is deploying means to carry out additional searches in the area where they were found," he added.
A source close to the case said a walker had spotted the remains.
When he disappeared, Emile had just arrived the day before to stay with his maternal grandparents in their secondary home for the holidays.
The little boy, barely 90 centimetres (35 inches) tall, was wearing a yellow T-shirt, white shorts and tiny hiking shoes, a call for witnesses at the time said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results3 minutes ago
-
Workers remove first chunk of destroyed Baltimore bridge33 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update33 minutes ago
-
Van der Poel - man for all seasons and surfaces52 minutes ago
-
Rovanpera seals 'special' Safari Rally in a Toyota 1-21 hour ago
-
Cyprus church rocked by monk fraud allegations1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 hour ago
-
Istanbul top prize as Turkey votes in local polls2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka dominate Bangladesh but Mendis misses rare feat3 hours ago
-
Miller steers Gujarat to IPL win over Hyderabad3 hours ago
-
Grim Easter for Gaza's Christians as pilgrims shun Jerusalem3 hours ago
-
Netanyahu to undergo hernia surgery on Sunday: Israel PM's office3 hours ago