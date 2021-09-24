France Ready for Dialogue With Russia for Stable, Predictable Relations - Foreign Ministry

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, declared that Paris was ready to conduct a structured dialogue with Russia to establish more stable and predictable relations, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement

The foreign ministers of France and Russia previously met on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"The minister declared France's readiness to conduct a structured and demanding dialogue with Russia in order to establish more stable and predictable relations with this country," the statement says.

The parties discussed international crises, in particular Afghanistan, Libya, Ukraine and the Iranian nuclear dossier, the ministry added.