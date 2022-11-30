UrduPoint.com

France Sees Hottest Year On Record In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 10:24 PM

France sees hottest year on record in 2022

France this year experienced the hottest year since records began, the country's national weather service said Wednesday, as global warming stokes temperatures globally

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :France this year experienced the hottest year since records began, the country's national weather service said Wednesday, as global warming stokes temperatures globally.

A cascade of extreme weather exacerbated by climate change devastated communities across the globe this year, including sweltering heat and drought across Europe that wilted crops, drove forest fires and saw major rivers shrink to a trickle.

France saw temperatures surge repeatedly in successive heatwaves from May and into October, accompanied by extreme events like wildfires in areas like north-western Brittany, and damaging marine heat waves in the Mediterranean.

"2022 will be the hottest year recorded in France since measurements began -- so since at least 1900 -- that is a certainty," even if December is very cold, said Matthieu Sorel, a climatologist at Meteo France, in a briefing.

It estimated the average temperature for the year as a whole would be between 14.2 degrees Celsius and 14.6C degrees depending on December temperatures. That is a significant increase from the previous record of 14.07C seen in 2020, and the highest since records began in 1990.

Annual rainfall is expected to be as much as 25 percent lower than normal, with precipitation in July 85 percent below average. The driest year in France was 1989, which saw a 25 percent rainfall deficit.

Eight months of drought in France is already the country's third longest dry spell on record, following 17 months in 1989 to 1990 and nine months in 2005.

Across Europe, exceptionally high summer temperatures led to the worst drought the continent has witnessed since the middle Ages.

Crops withered in European breadbaskets, as the historic dry spell drove record wildfire intensity and placed severe pressure on the continent's power grid.

China and North America also experienced unusually high temperatures and exceptionally low rainfall over the June-August period.

An analysis by an international team of climate scientists in October found that human-caused climate change made the drought across the Northern Hemisphere at least 20 times more likely, and warned such extreme dry periods will become increasingly common with global heating.

Earth has warmed more than 1.1 degrees Celsius since the late 19th century, with roughly half of that increase occurring in the past 30 years, the World Meteorological Organization said in a report in November.

Globally, if projections for the rest of 2022 hold, the United Nations says that each of the last eight years will be hotter than any year prior to 2015.

Greenhouse gases accounting for more than 95 percent of warming are all at record levels, the WMO's annual State of the Global Climate found.

In the European Alps, glacier melt records have been shattered in 2022, with average thickness losses of between three and over four metres (between 9.8 and over 13 feet), the most ever recorded.

Switzerland has lost more than a third of its glacier volume since 2001.

Related Topics

Weather Century World United Nations Europe Drought France May July October November December 2015 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Australia Wants to Make Cigarettes Tasteless, Thei ..

Australia Wants to Make Cigarettes Tasteless, Their Design 'Ugly' - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Ex-Washington Prison Officer Charged for Assaultin ..

Ex-Washington Prison Officer Charged for Assaulting Handcuffed Detainee - US Jus ..

2 minutes ago
 Boris Johnson Says His Family Roots Trace Back to ..

Boris Johnson Says His Family Roots Trace Back to Moscow Rabbi

2 minutes ago
 Iran Weeks Away From Having Fissile Material for N ..

Iran Weeks Away From Having Fissile Material for Nuclear Bomb - US Special Envoy

2 minutes ago
 Over 80% of Migrants Who Came to UK Across English ..

Over 80% of Migrants Who Came to UK Across English Channel Still Awaiting Asylum ..

4 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Nuclear Powers Must Avoid Any Military ..

Lavrov Says Nuclear Powers Must Avoid Any Military Conflict Between Them

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.