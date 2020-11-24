MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) French Prime Minister Jean Castex has held consultations with the trade unions to engage them in the decision-making process regarding the health crisis ahead of the upcoming Defense Council meeting, which might bring about easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

The nationwide lockdown has been in effect since October 30. However, as Christmas approaches, many in France wonder whether there will be the mitigation of the virus restrictions. The Defense Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

"I am discussing this evening with the trade unions and employers' organizations in our country: we are approaching together, in confidence, in consultation and dialogue, the modalities of easing the lockdown. It is by listening to everyone that we will protect everyone's health," Castex tweeted late on Monday.

The restrictions to curb the second coronavirus wave in France include closures of non-essential shops, businesses and public places, as well as night curfews in most affected areas, and respective health rules. The national health authorities have observed a decrease in the daily average of new cases since mid-November. Nonetheless, the government has urged the population to remain vigilant and respect the lockdown regime.

President Emmanuel Macron is due to address the nation Tuesday at 8 p.m (19:00 GMT) to set a further course in the fight against the pandemic. Before his speech, Macron will meet with the Defense Council to make the final decision on the matter.

As of Tuesday, France has confirmed 2,195,940 COVID-19 cases, the world's fourth total, with the death toll at 49,312.