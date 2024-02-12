Open Menu

France's Dunkirk Relishes Annual 'big Mess' Of Carnival

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 09:40 PM

France's Dunkirk relishes annual 'big mess' of carnival

Dunkirk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Tens of thousands dressed up in sometimes madcap outfits, dancing in the streets and catching herrings outside the town hall: France's northern seaside city of Dunkirk is revelling in its increasingly popular annual carnival.

Revellers with painted faces -- many sporting tall umbrellas, fur coats and colourful hats adorned with pheasant feathers -- on Sunday sang songs at the top of their lungs and gave each other friendly smacks on the lips under a grey sky.

The carnival is becoming an increasingly popular attraction in Dunkirk, a city just west of the Belgian border best known to foreigners as the site of the 1940 evacuations of Allied soldiers in World War II.

"Carnival is a religion, it's a communion.

Everyone keeps in step. Everyone has fun," a man who gave his name as Laurent told AFP, as chanting participants streamed past behind him.

Crowds jostled under the balcony of the mayor's office, trying to catch smoked herrings that municipal workers tossed down below.

The carnival is said to date back to the 17th Century, originally a warm send-off for fisherman about to embark on long sea trips to catch cod off Iceland.

The herring throwing was introduced by the city's merchants in the 1960s.

Lydie, a carnival goer, said the party was a great social leveller.

"There are no lawyers, no doctors, no garbage collectors. Everyone is the same," said the woman in a green feather hat, who did not give her second name.

Related Topics

Century Lawyers France Man Same Iceland SITE Border Women Sunday World War Best Top

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

2 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

3 hours ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in ge ..

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

3 hours ago
 Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

4 hours ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

4 hours ago
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

4 hours ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

5 hours ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

5 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point for ..

PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing

6 hours ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World