French Foreign Minister Says JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting Will Be Held This Week

Tue 21st September 2021 | 03:10 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the Joint Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program will be held this week.

"We will certainly have a meeting of the Joint Commission on the JCPOA this week, because, as far as Iran is concerned, we state that negotiations have not resumed.

.. This week we will try to give a positive impetus to continue talks in Vienna on the return of Iran and the United States to the JCPOA," Le Drian told reporters on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The press conference is broadcast on the social networks of the French mission to the UN.

