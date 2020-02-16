UrduPoint.com
French Health Minister Buzyn To Replace Griveaux As Paris Mayoral Candidate - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 10:10 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) France's Health Minister Agnes Buzyn will run for mayor of Paris from the ruling party La Republique en Marche (LREM) after a scandal saw lawmaker Benjamin Griveaux withdraw his candidacy, media reported Sunday.

According to France Info news channel, Buzyn was convinced to become a candidate by French President and LREM leader Emanuel Macron.

Earlier in the week, Macron's hopes of cementing his political agenda in Paris was dealt a blow when Griveaux quit the race after sexually explicit messages and videos involving him were published by Russian performance artist Petr Pavlensky. Pavlensky and the woman who allegedly leaked the material have since been placed under arrest.

The nationwide municipal elections are scheduled to take place in two rounds next month, 15 and 22 March.

