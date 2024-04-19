French Police Surround Iran Consulate In Paris: Security Source
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) French police cordoned off the Iranian consulate in Paris Friday and were preparing to enter it at the mission's request, after a report someone had come in with an explosive, a security source said.
"A witness saw a man enter carrying a grenade or an explosive belt," the source said, adding that an elite police unit had been mobilised after the consulate requested an intervention.
An AFP journalist said the whole neighbourhood around the consulate in the capital's 16th district had been closed off and a heavy police presence was in place.
Paris transport company RATP on X, formerly Twitter, said traffic had been suspended on two metro lines that transit through stops close to the consulate.
Recent Stories
Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies
Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash
Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO
Hania enjoys vacations in London
IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy
Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
More Stories From World
-
Hindu nationalist Modi the favourite as India votes2 minutes ago
-
Blinken says US 'not involved in any offensive operation'12 minutes ago
-
Beijing half marathon runners stripped of medals after controversial finish32 minutes ago
-
Sudanese rue shattered dreams as war enters second year32 minutes ago
-
Eight killed in Russian strikes1 hour ago
-
Nagelsmann commits to German team ahead of home Euros2 hours ago
-
Remote Indonesia volcano erupts again after thousands evacuated2 hours ago
-
Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash2 hours ago
-
Migrant rescuers vindicated after Italy court drops trafficking charges2 hours ago
-
Oil prices briefly surge, stocks slide on Iran blasts2 hours ago
-
G7 opposes 'full scale military operation in Rafah'2 hours ago
-
Oil jumps, equities fall2 hours ago