French police surround Iran consulate in Paris: security source

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) French police cordoned off the Iranian consulate in Paris Friday and were preparing to enter it at the mission's request, after a report someone had come in with an explosive, a security source said.

"A witness saw a man enter carrying a grenade or an explosive belt," the source said, adding that an elite police unit had been mobilised after the consulate requested an intervention.

An AFP journalist said the whole neighbourhood around the consulate in the capital's 16th district had been closed off and a heavy police presence was in place.

Paris transport company RATP on X, formerly Twitter, said traffic had been suspended on two metro lines that transit through stops close to the consulate.