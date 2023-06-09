UrduPoint.com

French Prime Minister Says Children Injured In Annecy In Stable Condition After Surgery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 09:31 PM

French Prime Minister Says Children Injured in Annecy in Stable Condition After Surgery

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Friday that all four children who were stabbed during the attack in Annecy the day prior have been operated on and are in a stable condition

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Friday that all four children who were stabbed during the attack in Annecy the day prior have been operated on and are in a stable condition.

"I am closely monitoring the condition of these children. Fortunately, all the injured children were operated on and their condition is stable," Borne was quoted as saying by French newspaper Figaro.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrived on Friday at the hospital in Grenoble where three of the injured children are being treated. Two are still in the pediatric surgery ward. The fourth child, a Dutch citizen, was transported to a hospital in Geneva.

"The suspect's custody has been extended. No further communication is expected today," Annecy prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis said on Twitter.

The attack took place Thursday morning in a park near Lake Annecy in the department of Haute-Savoie.

The knifeman injured six people: two adults and four children aged from 22 months to three years.

The attacker was identified as a Syrian born in 1991. He requested political asylum in France in November 2022, but the request was rejected four days prior to the attack on the grounds that he had already been granted refugee status in Sweden.

According to media reports, the attacker had lived in Sweden for more than 10 years, was married, and had a three-year-old child. He has been seeking asylum in France, Italy and Switzerland in the past few years.

Investigators were not immediately able to identify a motive for the crime. The interrogation on Thursday was disrupted by the suspect's unstable behavior, such as rolling on the floor and refusing to answer questions, and the 31-year old was scheduled for a psychiatric evaluation on Friday.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Prime Minister Syria Twitter France Married Wife Annecy Grenoble Geneva Italy Switzerland Sweden November Media All From Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE President receives a phone call from Serbian P ..

UAE President receives a phone call from Serbian President

2 minutes ago
 Hungary Needs 186-Mile-Long Pipeline to Secure Gas ..

Hungary Needs 186-Mile-Long Pipeline to Secure Gas Supplies From Turkmenistan - ..

15 minutes ago
 Musadik Malik terms budget 2023-24 as pro-poor

Musadik Malik terms budget 2023-24 as pro-poor

12 minutes ago
 Govt presents balanced, pro-poor budget despite fi ..

Govt presents balanced, pro-poor budget despite financial pressure: Hassaan

12 minutes ago
 Warner falls in WTC final after India rally

Warner falls in WTC final after India rally

12 minutes ago
 Two Trump Lawyers Resign From Classified Docs Case ..

Two Trump Lawyers Resign From Classified Docs Case, Say He'll Be Vindicated - St ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.