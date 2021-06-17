UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Prosecutor Seeks 6-month Jail Term For Sarkozy

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 08:15 PM

French prosecutor seeks 6-month jail term for Sarkozy

Prosecutors in the trial of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday called for a six-month jail term over his alleged campaign financing violations

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Prosecutors in the trial of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday called for a six-month jail term over his alleged campaign financing violations.

At the end of proceedings in Paris, they condemned Sarkozy's approach to financing his re-election bid in 2012, calling for a one-year jail term, with six months of it suspended, and a fine of 3,750 Euros ($4,500).

Related Topics

Jail Fine Paris

Recent Stories

UAE GDP is projected to grow by 2.4% in 2021, 3.8% ..

13 minutes ago

Reception in honor of former DG Information ND Jat ..

4 minutes ago

Govt takes steps to develop backward areas: Ziaull ..

4 minutes ago

Yaroshenko's Defense Believes He Will Be Included ..

4 minutes ago

Paris Welcomes Resumption of High-Level Dialogue B ..

4 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Upholds Obamacare in Face of Repu ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.