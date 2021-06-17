French prosecutor seeks 6-month jail term for Sarkozy

Prosecutors in the trial of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday called for a six-month jail term over his alleged campaign financing violations

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Prosecutors in the trial of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday called for a six-month jail term over his alleged campaign financing violations.

At the end of proceedings in Paris, they condemned Sarkozy's approach to financing his re-election bid in 2012, calling for a one-year jail term, with six months of it suspended, and a fine of 3,750 Euros ($4,500).