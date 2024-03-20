French Regulator Hits Google With 250-mn-euro Fine
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) French regulators said Wednesday they were fining Google 250 million Euros ($272 million) for breaching commitments on paying media companies for reproducing their content online and using their material for its AI chatbot without telling them.
Google and other online platforms have been accused of making billions from news without sharing the revenue with those who gather it.
To tackle this, the EU created in 2019 a form of copyright called "neighbouring rights" that allows print media to demand compensation for using their content.
France has been a test case for the rules and after initial resistance Google and Facebook both agreed to pay some French media for articles shown in web searches.
Organisations representing French magazines and newspapers -- as well as Agence France-Presse (AFP) -- had lodged a case with France's Competition Authority in 2019.
Two years later, the watchdog fined Google 500 million euros for failing to negotiate in good faith.
In 2022, the authority accepted commitments from Google to negotiate fairly with news organisations.
Under the agreement, the US tech giant has to provide news groups with a transparent offer of payment within three months of receiving a copyright complaint.
- AI chatbot -
But the regulator said Wednesday it was imposing the new fine on Google for "failing to respect commitments made in 2022" and not negotiating in "good faith" with news publishers.
The US tech giant also used content from press agencies to train its artificial intelligence platform -- Bard (now known as Gemini) -- without notifying them or the authority, the regulator said.
Google failed to provide publishers and news agencies a technical solution allowing them to object to the use of their content, "hindering" their ability to negotiate remuneration, it added.
The watchdog said Google had agreed to "not dispute the facts" as part of the settlement process and proposed "a series of corrective measures" in response to the failings identified by the authority.
Other European Union countries have also challenged Google over news content.
Spain's competition watchdog launched an investigation into Google last year for alleged anti-competitive practices affecting news agencies and press publications.
In 2022, Germany's antitrust regulator shelved an investigation into Google's News Showcase service, after the tech giant made "important adjustments" to ease competition concerns.
kf/lth/rl
Recent Stories
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Eight dead after S. Korean tanker capsizes off Japan10 minutes ago
-
Lucky escape in Nigerian kidnapping attack50 minutes ago
-
Tennis rallies around Sabalenka at Miami Open after boyfriend's death1 hour ago
-
At UN, Pakistan pushes for concessional financing for clean energy1 hour ago
-
Two missing after S. Korean tanker capsizes off Japan2 hours ago
-
China discovers oilfield with over 100M tons of reserve in Bohai Sea2 hours ago
-
Turkish foreign minister to attend 1st Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels2 hours ago
-
Türkiye, Cambodia hold political consultations2 hours ago
-
Search on for 5 crew members after South Korean tanker capsizes off Japan3 hours ago
-
Blinken due in Mideast in new bid to secure truce3 hours ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from President of Germany3 hours ago
-
Zimbabwean farmers buckle under El Nino drought3 hours ago