From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) In this digest, we will tell you about a well-equipped Russian floating clinic that embarks on its journey to remote settlements, Eurovision performer Manizha's complaints about an article dedicated to her career, and Rostov region's invitation for Elon Musk to start investing in its economy.

RUSSIA'S ONLY FLOATING CLINIC STARTS TRIP TO REMOTE SETTLEMENTS

Russia's only floating clinic aboard the Nikolay Pirogov vessel that is equipped with offices for 19 doctor will travel to over 40 remote settlements in the Khanty-Mansi autonomous region (Yugra) in the coming months, the regional government announced.

"The Nikolay Pirogov floating clinic starts its summer navigation in Yugra ... It has 19 rooms doctor's offices, roentgen diagnostics equipment, and dental and mobile X-ray machines. As of now, the Nikolay Pirogov motor vessel is Russia's only river boat having a license for providing medical assistance," the Khanty-Mansi autonomous region's government said in a statement.

The floating clinic begins visiting remote and difficult-to-access settlements of Ugra on May 27, from where it will operate for five months. The doctors are expected to visit 43 settlements located along the banks of the Ob and Irtysh rivers and their tributaries.

"The doctors include general practitioners, an obstetrician-gynecologist, a clinical laboratory diagnostics doctor, a neurologist, a dentist, an ophthalmologist, a roentgenologist and an ultrasound specialist, All the staffers were tested for COVID-19," the statement read.

In mid-May, the head of the region, Natalya Komarova, raised the possibility of delivering a new floating clinic to Yugra, since Nikolai Pirogov has been in operation for about 30 years and should be replaced. According to the regional government, the region will get a new floating clinic within two years.

MANIZHA SUES MAGAZINE FOR SPREADING FAKE INFORMATION

Russia's singer Manizha, 29, who finished ninth in the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 with her Russian Woman song challenging stereotypes, will sue pro-feminist Wonderzine magazine for its article, dubbed "Why we are not happy with Manizha's performance at the Eurovision.

"

Wonderzine reported, citing Telegram channels, that Manizha was selected to represent Russia at the annual contest via a nationwide popular vote "not by chance" but due to having deputy presidential administration chief Sergey Kiriyenko and influential entrepreneur Yuty Kovalchuk among her "patrons."

"I officially declare that my lawyers are preparing to sue Wonderzine in order to defend the honor and dignity of me and my family. Unlike the journalist who 'does not rule out' veracity of the investigation by the Telegram channel that she cites and who does not check her sources (which is quite unexpected for a person who worked for Kommersant newspaper), I have evidence that will refute these fakes. Frankly speaking, I do not understand why they did not just call me and find out what I think about these Telegram revelations," Manizha wrote on Instagram.

Wonderzine editor-in-chief Yulia Taratuta said she notified the publishing house's lawyers about Manizha's intentions, also noting that the claims were only based on the singer's emotional perception.

Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev made a proposal to SpaceX/Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk to start investing in Russia from his region as it has one of the cleanest ecologies in the country.

Last week, Musk said that Tesla, the US-based electric car maker, was close to establishing its presence in Russia, which has a small but fast-growing electric vehicle market.

"Tesla is the No. 1 manufacturer of environmentally friendly cars in the world, the Rostov Region is the No. 1 environmentally friendly region in Russia. 25% of Russian wind energy projects are localized in our region. We share your concern for the environment, we speak the same language! Start investing in Russia from the Rostov region," Golubev tweeted.

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has already invited the businessman to Moscow to discuss the construction of the company's plant in Russia.