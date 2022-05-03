From Russia With News

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) In this digest, we will tell you about the highest-paid vacancies in Russia in May, Russia's plans to open a center of science and culture in Angola, and the recent decree on Russia's economic measures in response to hostile actions of certain countries.

Dental technicians, housekeepers, and programmers made it into the top highest-paid vacancies in Russia in May, according to a fresh poll conducted by the Rabota.ru job search service.

The study revealed that a dental technician in a private clinic is offered one of the highest salaries in Moscow ” up to 350,000 rubles ($4,934) a month. A housekeeper is offered up to 300,000 rubles a month ” the applicant must know English and VIP-wardrobe, as well as be stress-resistant.

A programmer is offered a monthly income starting from 250,000 rubles. A non-resident applicant will be provided with a comfortable hostel, free lunches are available for all employees.

Business analysts can receive up to 220,000 rubles a month. The applicant will have to analyze information, prepare presentations, participate in the evaluation of new projects.

CONNECTING THROUGH SCIENCE AND CULTURE

Russia is preparing to open a center of science and culture in Angola so that Angolans can learn Russian and get acquainted with the country's culture, Russian Ambassador to Angola Vladimir Tararov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are now actually about to sign an agreement on the restoration of the Russian Center of Science and Culture here (in Angola) through (Russian cooperation agency) Rossotrudnichestvo. We are waiting for this, because cultural cooperation is in great demand ” they (Angolans) want to learn Russian, they want to know our culture," Tararov said.

The humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Angola is very extensive, but it is not always possible to implement everything planned because of the difficulties with logistics, the diplomat said.

"Because, firstly, our countries are very far away, and secondly, there is no direct air connection. We always advocate a direct communication, otherwise it will be very expensive to fly. When our center of science and culture opens, probably, it will be possible to move forward in this matter through Rossotrudnichestvo," he added.

At the same time, despite all the difficulties, Angolans actively participate in Russian Olympiads to continue their studies at universities, the ambassador said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree on counter-restrictions against countries that have sanctioned Moscow, ordering the government to draft the list of subjects within 10 days and banning export of Russian-made raw materials in their interest.

"In light of the actions by the United States and foreign states and international organizations that sided with it that are unfriendly and against international law, (and) aimed at illegally depriving Russian citizens and Russian legal entities of their property right and (or) limit their property right, to protect Russia's national interests ... (I hereby order) the government of the Russian Federation within 10 days: a) to approve the list of persons under sanctions," the decree read.

The decree prohibits Russian Federal and local authorities, as well as persons and organizations belonging in the Russian jurisdiction, from any dealings with sanctioned foreign persons and companies, including trade.

"I decree ... to ensure the application of the following special economic measures: ... a ban on the export of goods and (or) raw materials produced or sourced in Russia, provided that such goods and (or) raw materials are being exported for the benefit of or by sanctioned persons," the decree read.

The decree goes into effect once published and remains valid until annulled.