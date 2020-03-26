G20 Leaders Task Officials to Coordinate to Repatriate Citizens Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

G20 leaders said Thursday in a statement they were planning to task their officials to coordinate on border management and help with repatriation of citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) G20 leaders said Thursday in a statement they were planning to task their officials to coordinate on border management and help with repatriation of citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We task our top relevant officials to coordinate closely in support of the global efforts to counter the pandemic's impacts, including through proportionate border management measures in accordance with national regulations and to provide assistance where necessary to repatriate citizens," the statement read.

The leaders, who met via a video conference, expressed readiness to convene again if the situation called for it.