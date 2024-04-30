G7 Agrees To Phase Out Coal-fired Power Plants By Mid-2030s
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) G7 energy and climate ministers agreed a timeframe Tuesday for phasing out coal-fired power plants, setting a goal in the mid-2030s, in a move hailed as significant by some environmentalists but described as "too late" by others.
The Group of Seven two-day meeting in Turin is the first big political session since the world pledged at the UN's COP28 annual climate summit in Dubai in December to transition away from coal, oil and gas.
The G7 commits to "phase out existing unabated coal power generation in our energy systems during the first half of 2030s," the final statement read.
However it left some wiggle room, saying nations could follow "a timeline consistent with keeping a limit of 1.
5-degrees-Celsius temperature rise within reach, in line with countries' net zero pathways".
It also preserves a place for coal power if it is "abated", meaning its emissions are captured or limited by technology -- something panned by many as unproven and a distraction from cutting fossil fuel use.
The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Negotiations over a fixed date were reportedly tricky. Some countries, and many environmentalists, had been pushing for a 2030 limit, but Japan -- which relies heavily on coal -- was reluctant to set a date at all.
The leaders of the G7 countries will produce their own statement after a summit in southern Italy in June.
Recent Stories
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Top French university loses funding over pro-Palestinian protests6 minutes ago
-
'Bloodsicles', baths keep Philippine zoo animals cool as heatwave hits16 minutes ago
-
Boy, 14, killed in London sword attack: police16 minutes ago
-
New York judge fines Trump for gag order violations16 minutes ago
-
Fatah-Hamas talks in Beijing on promoting intra-Palestinian reconciliation: China27 minutes ago
-
Fire destroys 33 houses in Myanmar's Yangon36 minutes ago
-
Economy Minister, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister discuss cooperation56 minutes ago
-
KSrelief starts volunteer training in advanced first aid project in Indonesia1 hour ago
-
KSrelief Supervisor General meets with Sudanese Finance Minister1 hour ago
-
King Charles III resumes public duties as he fights cancer1 hour ago
-
KSrelief launches 25th volunteer program in Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan1 hour ago
-
Israel PM warns of Rafah offensive 'with or without' Gaza truce deal1 hour ago