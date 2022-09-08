UrduPoint.com

Games And Good Governance: What Is The Commonwealth?

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022

Games and good governance: What is the Commonwealth?

The Commonwealth spans much of the globe, looping in a third of the world's population and a fifth of its landmass

The Commonwealth spans much of the globe, looping in a third of the world's population and a fifth of its landmass.

Established more than 70 years ago, it has the stated aim of upholding democracy, rule of law and good governance around the world.

Charles will now take over from his mother Queen Elizabeth as head of the Commonwealth. Here are a few key things to know about it: - Key facts - Full name: Commonwealth of Nations Member states: 56 Designated Head of the Commonwealth: Charles (since 2022) Secretary-General: Patricia Scotland (since 2016) Population: 2.5 billion Area: 31.5 million square kilometres Foundation of modern Commonwealth: 1949 Headquarters: Marlborough House, London Focus: Development, democracy, climate change - Landmark events - 1926: Balfour Declaration. Declared the UK and the dominions as equal in status as members of "the British Commonwealth of Nations".

1931: Statute of Westminster. Established legislative independence for the dominions and set the basis for the relationship between Commonwealth realms and the crown.

1949: London Declaration. Birth of the modern Commonwealth. Allowed republics as members, to enable independent India's continued membership. "British" dropped from title.

1971: First Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Singapore.

1991: Harare Declaration. Sets out Commonwealth's core values.

2022: Togo and Gabon become the Commonwealth's 55th and 56th members despite never having been under British rule.

- Population, area, GDP - Countries drawn from: Africa (21), Caribbean and Americas (13), Pacific (11), Asia (8), Europe (3).

Biggest country by population: India (1.38 billion).

Smallest country by population: Tuvalu (11,000).

Biggest country by area: Canada (9,984,670 square kilometres).

Smallest country by area: Nauru (21 square kilometres).

Biggest GDP: UK, India, Canada, Australia, Nigeria.

Smallest GDP: Tuvalu, Kiribati, Tonga, Dominica, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

- Membership - Criteria: Historic association with existing member, as a general rule; compliance with Commonwealth principles; commitment to democracy, rule of law and good governance.

Members in 1949: Australia, Canada, Ceylon, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, United Kingdom.

Latest first-time members: Togo (2022), Gabon (2022), Rwanda (2009), Mozambique (1995) Cameroon (1995), Namibia (1990), Brunei (1984).

Countries that left and re-joined: South Africa (1961-1994), Pakistan (1972-1989), Fiji (1987-1997), The Gambia (2013-2018), The Maldives (2016-2020).

Countries that left and never returned: Ireland (1949), Zimbabwe (2003).

- Main events - Summit: The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, CHOGM, is held every two years. The event was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, returning in June 2022.

Commonwealth Games: The Olympics-style multi-sport event is held every four years.

The last event was held in the English city of Birmingham in 2022.

Australia tops the all-time medals table ahead of England, Canada, India and New Zealand.

