Geneva Justice Lifts All Art Fraud Charges From Swiss Dealer Sued by Russian Billionaire

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Geneva prosecutor's office has closed its case on the claim of Russian businessman Dmitry Rybolovlev against Swiss art dealer Yves Bouvier, whom he sued for embezzlement in the sale of several paintings, the Tribune de Genève newspaper reported on Friday.

Geneva prosecutor Yves Bertossa rejected Rybolovlev's lawsuit accusing Bouvier of embezzling over $1 billion when selling 38 masterpieces, including some by Gustav Klimt, Amedeo Modigliani, and Leonardo da Vinci, to the billionaire at inflated prices between 2003-2015.

Rybolovlev had filed court cases against the art dealer in Singapore, France, Monaco, the United States, and Hong Kong. One such claim also concerned the art broker Sotheby's, which allegedly helped Bouvier in his fraudulent activities against the Russian billionaire.

Rybolovlev subsequently lost all the cases.