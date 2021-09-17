UrduPoint.com

Geneva Justice Lifts All Art Fraud Charges From Swiss Dealer Sued By Russian Billionaire

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 11:43 PM

Geneva Justice Lifts All Art Fraud Charges From Swiss Dealer Sued by Russian Billionaire

The Geneva prosecutor's office has closed its case on the claim of Russian businessman Dmitry Rybolovlev against Swiss art dealer Yves Bouvier, whom he sued for embezzlement in the sale of several paintings, the Tribune de Genève newspaper reported on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Geneva prosecutor's office has closed its case on the claim of Russian businessman Dmitry Rybolovlev against Swiss art dealer Yves Bouvier, whom he sued for embezzlement in the sale of several paintings, the Tribune de Genève newspaper reported on Friday.

Geneva prosecutor Yves Bertossa rejected Rybolovlev's lawsuit accusing Bouvier of embezzling over $1 billion when selling 38 masterpieces, including some by Gustav Klimt, Amedeo Modigliani, and Leonardo da Vinci, to the billionaire at inflated prices between 2003-2015.

Rybolovlev had filed court cases against the art dealer in Singapore, France, Monaco, the United States, and Hong Kong. One such claim also concerned the art broker Sotheby's, which allegedly helped Bouvier in his fraudulent activities against the Russian billionaire.

Rybolovlev subsequently lost all the cases.

Related Topics

Russia France Sale Hong Kong Monaco Singapore Geneva United States All Billion Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on S ..

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on Sept 22

2 hours ago
 BISE Peshawar announces, SSC, intermediate level r ..

BISE Peshawar announces, SSC, intermediate level results

29 seconds ago
 UN High Commissioner for Refugees lauds Pakistan's ..

UN High Commissioner for Refugees lauds Pakistan's humanitarian operations in Af ..

30 seconds ago
 9.4 mln children in Sindh be vaccinated against po ..

9.4 mln children in Sindh be vaccinated against polio from Sep 20

32 seconds ago
 US Defense Secretary Approves Request to Deploy 10 ..

US Defense Secretary Approves Request to Deploy 100 Troops at Capitol Protest - ..

22 minutes ago
 DG SBP inaugurates SBP Khawaja Junaid Hockey Acade ..

DG SBP inaugurates SBP Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.