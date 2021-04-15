Georgia to Pull Out 860 Servicemen From Afghanistan - Prime Minister

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Georgia will withdraw its entire military contingent - 860 people - from Afghanistan according to the schedule agreed with NATO, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said as quoted by the government press service.

"NATO has decided to complete the mission in Afghanistan stage by stage, until September this year. Consequently, according to the schedule agreed with NATO, Georgian units will leave Afghanistan," Garibashvili said.

According to him, the pullout of the Georgian contingent from Afghanistan will be coordinated with the United States.