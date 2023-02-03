UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor Intends To Call Russian President In Coming Weeks - Gov't Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 07:46 PM

German Chancellor Intends to Call Russian President in Coming Weeks - Gov't Spokesman

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning to have a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks, despite disagreements between the two leaders, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning to have a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks, despite disagreements between the two leaders, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday.

On Thursday, Putin said, speaking at a memorial event in honor of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad that those who were dragging Germany into a new war with Russia, expecting to win, did not understand that a modern war with Russia would be different.

"Despite statements (by the Russian president) ... the Federal Chancellor once again said during a conversation with fellow citizens in Marburg that he was going to have a phone call with the Russian president in the upcoming weeks," Hebestreit told a briefing.

The spokesman stated that the German government considered it necessary to continue contacts with the Russian side, hoping for progress.

"It is important for the chancellor to keep this contact. And I know from many international meetings that many other states, the leadership of their governments also consider it important to regularly keep in touch," Hebestreit added.

Since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Scholz and Putin have held numerous phone conversations, with their latest call taking place on December 2.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Germany Progress Vladimir Putin February December Event From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs discuss strate ..

18 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cro ..

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cross AED9bn

33 minutes ago
 De Gaulle's pro-Kremlin grandson causes unease in ..

De Gaulle's pro-Kremlin grandson causes unease in France

8 minutes ago
 CPO directs to extend infallible security for Paki ..

CPO directs to extend infallible security for Pakistan Super League (PSL) match ..

8 minutes ago
 PKLI state-of-the-art hospital providing best heal ..

PKLI state-of-the-art hospital providing best health facilities: Punjab Caretake ..

8 minutes ago
 Only 41% of Americans Believe Police Treat Black, ..

Only 41% of Americans Believe Police Treat Black, White People Equally - Poll

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.