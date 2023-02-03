(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning to have a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks, despite disagreements between the two leaders, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday.

On Thursday, Putin said, speaking at a memorial event in honor of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad that those who were dragging Germany into a new war with Russia, expecting to win, did not understand that a modern war with Russia would be different.

"Despite statements (by the Russian president) ... the Federal Chancellor once again said during a conversation with fellow citizens in Marburg that he was going to have a phone call with the Russian president in the upcoming weeks," Hebestreit told a briefing.

The spokesman stated that the German government considered it necessary to continue contacts with the Russian side, hoping for progress.

"It is important for the chancellor to keep this contact. And I know from many international meetings that many other states, the leadership of their governments also consider it important to regularly keep in touch," Hebestreit added.

Since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Scholz and Putin have held numerous phone conversations, with their latest call taking place on December 2.