UrduPoint.com

German Court Upholds Transfer Of Rosneft Assets To Trust Management - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 09:33 PM

German Court Upholds Transfer of Rosneft Assets to Trust Management - Statement

A German court said on Tuesday that it upheld the decision to transfer the assets of Russian oil giant Rosneft in Germany to trust management

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) A German court said on Tuesday that it upheld the decision to transfer the assets of Russian oil giant Rosneft in Germany to trust management.

Earlier in the day, German news agency dpa reported that a court in Germany rejected Rosneft's lawsuit against the German government, supporting the transfer of its assets to trust management.

"The decree (of the German Economy Ministry) issued in September 2022 on the establishment of trust management in accordance with the Law on Energy Security over Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and Rosneft Refining and Marketing GmbH in Berlin is legal.

This decision was made today by the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig," the statement said.

It is noted that the transfer of assets is "appropriate" and necessary to prevent the risk of supply disruption and "take timely measures to make the PCK refinery independent of Russian oil supplies."

Last September, the German government transferred Rosneft Deutschland and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH to the control of the German Federal Network Agency. Thus, it gained control over shares in three refineries. Rosneft has since been trying to challenge this decision.

Related Topics

Russia German Oil Germany Leipzig Berlin September Government Court

Recent Stories

Lahore takes centre stage as HBL PSL 8 enters busi ..

Lahore takes centre stage as HBL PSL 8 enters business end

7 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Areej bint Abdullah bin ..

8 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed named ‘Personality of the Year’ at Khalifa International Aw ..

8 minutes ago
 Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese I ..

Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese Interference in 'Coming Days' - ..

17 minutes ago
 Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Pre ..

Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Press Club

17 minutes ago
 Administrator warns strict action against encroach ..

Administrator warns strict action against encroachers

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.