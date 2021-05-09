UrduPoint.com
German Lawmaker To Get Sputnik V Shot In Moscow, Calls EU Approval Delay 'Political'

Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) German Bundestag member from the Left party Diether Dehm has come to Moscow to get inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

The lawmaker said he was not afraid of being vaccinated with the Russian drug and stated that issues with its approval in Germany stem from political reasons.

"This is an attempt to damage relations between Russia and Germany at every opportunity. Unfortunately, our government is even ready to sacrifice the lives of Germans for political purposes," Dehm, who attended the Victory Parade in Moscow earlier on Sunday, told the press.

According to the politician, he chose Sputnik V because it is "a more traditional, vector vaccine.

"

"I worked in healthcare and psychology, I know that traditional vector vaccines are better for our immune system than modern ones. In this sense, Sputnik is better than AstraZeneca," he said.

The lawmaker stressed that Sputnik V is also a safer vaccine with less side-effects.

"When you get vaccinated, there is always a possibility of this [getting side-effects]. The goal is to reduce the chances of it happening, and in this sense, I think Sputnik is a safer option," Dehm added.

Dehm is scheduled to receive the shot on Monday.

