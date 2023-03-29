German President Greets UK King Charles III in Berlin With Full Military Honors - Reports

UK King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were greeted with full military honors at the Brandenburg Gate upon their arrival in Berlin on Wednesday, German media reported

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) UK King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were greeted with full military honors at the Brandenburg Gate upon their arrival in Berlin on Wednesday, German media reported.

The king and his wife are in Berlin on a state visit. Charles III has become the first foreign head of state since World War II to be welcomed with military honors at the Brandenburg Gate. Traditionally, such events are held at Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the German president.

Upon arrival at the gate, the royal couple were greeted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Buedenbender, German broadcaster Phoenix reported. The two heads of state listened to their national anthems, played by the Bundeswehr military band. After greeting the military, the two leaders and their spouses walked to the crowd of people who lined up to see the monarch, the report said.

Snipers were reportedly stationed on buildings near the Brandenburg Gate to ensure the safety of the king's visit.

The royal couple, along with the German president and his wife, then traveled to Bellevue Palace, where the heads of state will discuss the energy revolution and sustainable development. Later in the day, a state banquet will be held at the palace.

On Thursday, Charles III will deliver a speech in the Bundestag, becoming the first UK monarch to address the German parliament. The NTV broadcaster reported that part of the king's address will be in German.

Charles III's first state visit since becoming UK monarch was scheduled for March 26-29 in France, but was postponed due to a wave of protests in the country over its pension reform. A spokesman for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the king's trip was rescheduled at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron. The French leader himself said that the monarch's visit could take place in early summer.