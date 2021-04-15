UrduPoint.com
German Top Court Rules Berlin's Disputed Rent Cap Unlawful

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:26 PM

German top court rules Berlin's disputed rent cap unlawful

Germany's highest court said that a policy to freeze rents in Berlin for the next five years to combat soaring living costs was unlawful in a ruling published Thursday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Germany's highest court said that a policy to freeze rents in Berlin for the next five years to combat soaring living costs was unlawful in a ruling published Thursday.

The capital's "Mietendeckel" law or rent cap "violates the Basic Law and is thus ruled void", the Federal Constitutional Court in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe said in a blow to millions of tenants.

