Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Germany's highest court said that a policy to freeze rents in Berlin for the next five years to combat soaring living costs was unlawful in a ruling published Thursday.

The capital's "Mietendeckel" law or rent cap "violates the Basic Law and is thus ruled void", the Federal Constitutional Court in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe said in a blow to millions of tenants.