Germany, Denmark, Sweden Refuse To Cooperate With Russia In Nord Stream Probe - Nebenzia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Germany, Denmark, Sweden Refuse to Cooperate With Russia in Nord Stream Probe - Nebenzia

Germany, Denmark and Sweden refuse to cooperate with the Russian prosecutor general's office and the Federal Security Service in the Nord Stream investigation, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a letter to the UN Secretary-General on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Germany, Denmark and Sweden refuse to cooperate with the Russian prosecutor general's office and the Federal Security Service in the Nord Stream investigation, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a letter to the UN Secretary-General on Tuesday.

"Firstly, the Danish, German and Swedish authorities refused to provide legal assistance requested by the Prosecutor-General's Office of the Russian Federation and the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation," Nebenzia said in the letter.

Nebenzia said Denmark, Germany and Sweden have rejected without any plausible explanation all proposals to cooperate in investigating the September blasts at the Nord Stream pipelines.

"Denmark and Sweden stated that 'the execution of requests by the Russian Federation may endanger the security' of these States. Germany stated that it can entail 'possible prejudice to interests' of their country," the letter said.

