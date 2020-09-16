UrduPoint.com
Germany Nominates Helga Schmidt For OSCE Secretary General

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:11 PM

Germany Nominates Helga Schmidt for OSCE Secretary General

The German government on Wednesday nominated European External Action Service Secretary General Helga-Maria Schmid to replace Thomas Greminger as Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the German Foreign Ministry said

"The Federal government today decided to nominate Helga Schmid as a candidate for the post of OSCE secretary general," the statement said.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called Schmid "the most suitable" candidate for the post of OSCE head, noting her experience in international diplomacy and negotiating skills.

The organization will elect its new secretary general and other top officials at the Council of Ministers from December 3-4. If approved, Schmidt will become the first woman to hold the post.

