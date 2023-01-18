Germany Ready to Help Ukraine Probe Helicopter Crash - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The German authorities have sent their condolences in connection with the helicopter crash in the Kiev region and expressed their readiness to help Ukraine investigate the case, German Interior Ministry spokesman Maximilian Kall said on Wednesday.

A helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings earlier in the day, killing 14 people, including 1 child, and injuring 25, including 11 minors. According to police, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, who were on board the chopper, died in the accident.

"Interior Minister (Nancy Faeser) spoke by phone today with Ambassador (of Ukraine to Germany) Oleksiy Makeiev, expressed deep condolences and offered the Federal government's help in investigating the causes of the helicopter crash," Kall told a government briefing.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed his condolences on Twitter, including to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the death of the interior minister.

The crashed helicopter was a Eurocopter EC225 "Super Puma," according to the CNN broadcaster. Ukraine's interior ministry named malfunction of the chopper, violations of safety rules and sabotage among possible causes of the accident. The military authorities, in turn, said that the investigation would take several weeks.