Germany Records 1,415 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 222,828 - Robert Koch Institute

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,415 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 222,828, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by six to 9,231 people within the same period of time.

More than 200,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,449 new coronavirus cases and 14 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 21 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 763,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

