Germany to Extend, Strengthen COVID-Related Restrictions Until February 14 - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Germany will extend and strengthen the coronavirus-related restrictive measures until February 14, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"Today we held talks again and agreed to introduce new measures...

We are doing this as a precautionary measure for the sake of citizens' health, as well as for the sake of the economy and labor market," Merkel said.

"We agreed that all measures that were scheduled until January 31 should be extended until February 14," she said.