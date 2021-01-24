UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Start Giving COVID-19 Patients Antibody Drug Given To Trump - Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Germany to Start Giving COVID-19 Patients Antibody Drug Given to Trump - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Germany will become the first EU country to use antibody cocktails to treat COVID-19 patients likely similar to the one used to treat former US President Donald Trump, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said in an interview published Sunday.

"Starting next week, the monoclonal antibodies will be used in Germany as the first country in the EU. Initially in university clinics," Spahn said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag.

Although the minister did not specify the manufacturer or country of origin, the publication said it understood that it was the same treatment given to Trump when he became infected in October.

Spahn said that the Federal government bought 200,000 doses for 400 million Euros ($487 million). First doses are expected to be administered in the course of next week.

According to the minister, the treatment acts as a supplement to the immune system in recognizing and attacking the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, thereby helping patients avoid becoming severely ill.

During his treatment after catching COVID-19 last year, Trump was given a number of drugs difficult to access for the general public, including Regeneron's experimental antibody cocktail.

Related Topics

Drugs German Trump Germany Same October Sunday Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

1 hour ago

UAE leads Arab, Asian countries in resuming rugby ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereig ..

1 hour ago

ENOC Group wins ‘Sword of Honour’ award by Bri ..

2 hours ago

DEWA upgrades water infrastructure with pioneering ..

2 hours ago

Three new COVID-19 tests approved for use in Abu D ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.