Germany Welcomes Ceasefire In Syria, Hopes For Permanent Truce - Spokesman

Berlin is pleased with the Turkish government's decision to suspend its military operation in northeastern Syria, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said during a Friday press briefing

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019)

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence agreed on a 120-hour ceasefire to give the Kurdish militias, which are Ankara's Primary target in the current offensive, the time to pull back their troops from the Turkish borders. Pence said that the agreement entailed a withdrawal of the Kurdish forces from the 30-kilometer (18-mile) safe zone on the border between Turkey and Syria and that the United States would facilitate process. Pence also mentioned that the US troops would not return to that area.

"Regarding that issue, we can say that everything that leads to the end of the war in the north of Syria, de-escalation of the situation and protection of the civilian population can only be welcomed," Burger said.

He added that Germany's stance regarding the situation remained the same and that the freeze on military supplies to Ankara would be sustained.

"We hope that the ceasefire will lead to a permanent truce. For that to happen it is necessary for both sides to discuss the strategic issues," Burger noted.

The spokesman concluded that there were many questions regarding the possible outcome of the current developments and that Germany would keep discussing that issue with its allies.

